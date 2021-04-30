Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.46. 108,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

