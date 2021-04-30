Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.12. 32,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,343. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

