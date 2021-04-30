Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $275.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,302. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

