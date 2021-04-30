Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $72.77.

