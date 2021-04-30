Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.04. 13,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

