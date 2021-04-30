Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

