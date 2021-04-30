Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.31% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.32.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

