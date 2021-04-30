Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,970 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 325,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.