Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,355 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 461,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

