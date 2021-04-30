Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 947 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.93. 46,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. The stock has a market cap of $377.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.81 and its 200-day moving average is $347.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

