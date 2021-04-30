Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.32. 4,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,010. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

