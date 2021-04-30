Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,641,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,554,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.