Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

