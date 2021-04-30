Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,778. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

