Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

