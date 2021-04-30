Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,291 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $40.59. 1,366,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

