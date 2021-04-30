Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.37. 242,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

