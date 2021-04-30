Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL remained flat at $$32.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,325. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.