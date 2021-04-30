Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

