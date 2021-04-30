Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,639,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.