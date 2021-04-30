Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $5.23 on Friday, reaching $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,603. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $230.01.

