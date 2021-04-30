Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 12,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,275. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

