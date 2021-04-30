Dynamic Price Hits $1.77 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and $35,716.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.81 or 0.04858812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.88 or 0.01764721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00469396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.59 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00560473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00426484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004163 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

