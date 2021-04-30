DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.40 ($8.71).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.