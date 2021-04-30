Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $51.65. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

