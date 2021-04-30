Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $549.85

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 549.85 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 549.85 ($7.18), with a volume of 30513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £143.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,257.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.81.

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

