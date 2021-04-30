Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Eagle Materials worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.