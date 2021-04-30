EagleX (EGX) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EagleX has a total market cap of $19,333.78 and $2,369.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.28 or 0.01085971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00703183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.38 or 1.00165682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.