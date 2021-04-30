Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down to $57.78

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $55.38. Eargo shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 3,620 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,010.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,258 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,339.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.