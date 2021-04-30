Earnbase (ENB) Price Hits $13.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.00 or 0.00023732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $7,971.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

