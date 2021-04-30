East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,524,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

