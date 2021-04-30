East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

EWBC opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

