Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 833,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,367. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

