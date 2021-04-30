Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,286 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $145.02 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

