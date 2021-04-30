Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,158,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $14.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

