Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of EIM stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

