Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:EFR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
