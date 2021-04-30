Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

