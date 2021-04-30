eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 720,106 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of eBay worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

