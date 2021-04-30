eBoost Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,543.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $2,543.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00463474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002504 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.