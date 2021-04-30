Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EBRPY stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

EBRPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

