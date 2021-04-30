Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Up to $31.09

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $33.21. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
The company has a market cap of $876.20 million, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
