Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

