Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EW stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

