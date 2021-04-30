Effect.AI Reaches Market Cap of $25.57 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and $250,693.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

