Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.98

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.59, with a volume of 7404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

