Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.