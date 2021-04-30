Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $9.06 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $173.78 million and $9.84 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.06 or 0.00016548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,027,279 coins and its circulating supply is 19,172,969 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

