Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.22. 60,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,214,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after acquiring an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 249,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

