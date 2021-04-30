Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

